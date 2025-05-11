Unusual Accident at a Bacău Intersection: Elderly Man Collapses from Electric Scooter

An unusual incident occurred in the city of Bacău, at the intersection of Mioriței and Logofăt Tăutu streets. According to eyewitnesses, a man estimated to be around 70 years old was riding an electric scooter along the bike lane when he suddenly lost his balance and fell in the middle of a pedestrian crossing.

Several police units responded promptly, partially blocking traffic to allow for emergency intervention. Initial reports indicate that no other vehicle was involved in the accident. The area was secured, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. The man reportedly sustained serious injuries and was transported by a medical crew for further evaluation. The electric scooter was left lying on the roadway, between traffic markings, and was later removed by police.

The incident raises concerns about the safety of electric scooter use, particularly among elderly individuals, and reignites the debate over stricter regulation of this alternative mode of transport in crowded urban areas.

Police Statement

According to the Bacău County Police Inspectorate (IPJ Bacău), a 67-year-old man lost balance while riding an electric scooter and suffered injuries. He was transported to the hospital for medical care, and a criminal investigation has been opened under the charge of bodily harm by negligence.