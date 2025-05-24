„Nadia Comăneci” Multipurpose Hall in Onești Renovated with 10.5 Million Lei

Onești is preparing to reopen the doors of one of the county’s most important sports arenas, the “Nadia Comăneci” Multipurpose Hall, which recently underwent an extensive renovation worth 10.5 million lei (approximately 2 million euros). This information was confirmed by Laurențiu Neghină, spokesperson for the Onești City Hall, who emphasized the joint effort of several institutions in completing this project.

“With an investment of 10.5 million lei, the ‘Nadia Comăneci’ Multipurpose Hall has been rehabilitated and equipped with a state-of-the-art air conditioning system,” Neghină stated. The funds came from multiple sources: the Ministry of Environment, the local budget, and significant support from the Bacău County Council.

The renovation works focused on the complete modernization of the hall’s infrastructure, with an emphasis on energy efficiency and the comfort of both athletes and spectators. The new climate control system will ensure optimal conditions for hosting competitions throughout the year, regardless of the season.

According to the City Hall representative, the works are nearly complete, and the hall could reopen in approximately two months, returning to the Onești community an essential space for sports activities.

“God willing, in about two months, the hall will reopen for Onești sports! God help us!” concluded Laurențiu Neghină.

The “Nadia Comăneci” Multipurpose Hall is named after the famous gymnast from Onești, a symbol of excellence in Romanian sport. It hosts dozens of sports events annually, including local and national competitions, making it a landmark of the city. Its renovation represents an important step in supporting and developing performance sports in the region.