“Mihail Jora” Philharmonic Bacău at the “George Enescu” International Festival with Two Extraordinary Concerts

The “Mihail Jora” Philharmonic Bacău will once again mark its participation this year at the 27th edition of the “George Enescu” International Festival, the most important cultural event in Romania. Under the baton of conductor Omar El Jamali and joined by cellist Marcel Johannes Kits, the Bacău orchestra will perform two extraordinary concerts next week.

The first concert will take place on Thursday, September 18, at the Bacău Business and Exhibition Center, starting at 6:30 p.m. The program includes:

Tiberiu Olah – Symphony No. 1

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky – Variations on a Rococo Theme for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 33

Sergei Prokofiev – Suite from the ballet Romeo and Juliet

Invitations for the Bacău concert will be available at the Bacău House of Culture starting Friday, September 12, subject to availability, according to the following schedule: Friday, September 12: 10:00–14:00; Monday, September 15: 10:00–14:00; Wednesday, September 17: 10:00–14:00.

The second concert will be held on Sunday, September 21, at Sala Radio in Bucharest, starting at 1:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online [here]. This performance is part of the “Enescu Festival Across the Country” series.

The “George Enescu” International Festival is held under the High Patronage of the President of Romania. The cultural project is financed by the Government of Romania through the Ministry of Culture and organized by ARTEXIM.