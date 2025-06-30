Mayor of Bacău: “We Are No Longer Allowed to Perform Aerial Disinsection”

The mayor of Bacău has drawn attention to legal restrictions now in place regarding aerial disinsection. He announced that the highly effective method used over the past 20 years — spraying insecticide substances with a light aircraft — has been banned under current legislation, following recommendations from the Public Health Directorate (DSP) in response to citizen complaints.

“Let’s reopen the discussion about what we can and cannot do when it comes to pest control,” said the mayor. He explained that although the substances used were approved, aerial spraying is no longer permitted. The only remaining legal alternative is ground-based fumigation — a slower and less effective method, limited to public spaces and highly dependent on weather conditions, stated Mayor Lucian-Daniel Stanciu-Viziteu.

Currently, teams from the Municipal Public Utilities Service (SMUP) are operating in parks and playgrounds, with plans to continue treatments next week in residential areas with houses, weather permitting.

The mayor also issued an appeal to residents, emphasizing that local authorities cannot effectively manage the situation through public space interventions alone: “Owners of yards, gardens, or vacant lots need to take action on their own properties as a complementary measure. Otherwise, we risk being unable to enjoy peace — or open windows — this summer,” the mayor added.