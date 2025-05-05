luni, 5 mai 2025
How Bacău Voted in the Presidential Election – Final County Results

Deșteptarea

The final results of the presidential election in Bacău County have been fully centralized, with vote counts completed in all 640 polling stations—ensuring 100% reporting coverage.

George-Nicolae Simion emerged as the clear frontrunner, securing a decisive victory among Bacău voters with 106,495 ballots cast in his favor, representing 44.52% of the total vote. He was followed at a considerable distance by George-Crin-Laurențiu Antonescu, who received 45,019 votes (18.82%). In third place was Nicușor-Daniel Dan with 38,131 votes (15.94%), while former Prime Minister Victor-Viorel Ponta was the choice of 34,559 voters, amounting to 14.45%.

The remaining candidates posted modest results:

  • Elena-Valerica Lasconi – 8,096 votes (3.38%)

  • Marcela-Lavinia Șandru – 2,322 votes (0.97%)

  • Petru-Daniel Funeriu – 1,537 votes (0.64%)

  • Cristian-Vasile Terheș – 912 votes (0.38%)

  • Sebastian-Constantin Popescu – 879 votes (0.37%)

  • John-Ion Banu-Muscel – 680 votes (0.28%)

  • Silviu Predoiu – 554 votes (0.23%)

Election day unfolded without major incidents in Bacău County, and voter turnout was deemed satisfactory by electoral authorities.

