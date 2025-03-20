In 1929, the Faraoani railway station was renamed „Gheorghe Buzdugan” in honor of the high-ranking regent, a discreet yet influential statesman.

A Key Figure in Interwar Romania

Gheorghe Buzdugan (1867–1929) was one of the significant figures of interwar Romania, best known for his role as regent of King Michael I between 1927 and 1929. Although he was not a high-profile politician, he played a crucial role in maintaining the stability of the monarchy during a challenging transitional period for the country.

Legal Career and Rise to the Regency

The high regent Gheorghe Buzdugan was born in Focșani on February 10, 1867. He attended high school and law school in Bucharest. In 1892, he was appointed deputy judge at the Târgu Neamț Court, later being transferred to Râmnicu Sărat and Covurlui, where, in 1895, he became a judge. In 1900, he was elected president of the Dorohoi Tribunal, and by 1905, he had become a counselor at the Court of Appeal and later at the High Court of Cassation and Justice. After World War I, in 1919, he was elected president of Section I of the Court of Cassation, and in 1924, he became its chief justice.

Following the change in Romania’s succession, on July 20, 1927, alongside Prince Nicholas and Patriarch Miron Cristea, he took the oath as a member of the Regency after the death of King Ferdinand I. In this role, Buzdugan was more of a guarantor of legality than an active decision-maker, being less visible in political life. His premature death in October 1929 was a critical moment for the Regency, which began to lose credibility, ultimately contributing to the return of King Carol II to the throne in 1930.

Gheorghe Buzdugan’s Burial in Gheorghe Doja

Gheorghe Buzdugan and his family owned estates in Bacău County, some of which remained in public attention even after his death.

A notable example is the Gheorghe Buzdugan Manor, located in the village of Gheorghe Doja, Răcăciuni commune, Bacău County.

Built between 1906 and 1909, the manor was a meeting place for prominent figures of the time, including Ionel Brătianu, Nicolae Titulescu, Ionel Teodoreanu, King Ferdinand, and Queen Marie.

Today, the building remains a symbol of Moldova’s aristocratic history and architecture.

This is also where Buzdugan was buried after his death at the age of 62 in 1929. Upon his passing, the Bacău County Prefect sent a telegram to the General Directorate of CFR, requesting the renaming of the Faraoani railway station to „Gheorghe Buzdugan.”

According to contemporary press reports, the same request was made by CFR authorities in Bacău and Faraoani, as well as by local residents.

The General Directorate of CFR approved the request, so when the funeral train carrying the regent’s coffin arrived, the station already bore its new name.

A special funeral train was arranged to transport the high regent’s remains from Bucharest to the „Gheorghe Buzdugan” station.

A Contested Legacy

In Bacău, at 32 Oituz Street, there is a building that once belonged to the Buzdugan family. It has been the subject of legal disputes over ownership, with claims from descendants of the regent.

Historical Significance

Gheorghe Buzdugan was a discreet statesman, yet his importance in the interwar period was considerable. He ensured institutional continuity, and his death accelerated changes within the Romanian monarchy. His connections to Bacău, through the properties he owned, remain a testament to his influence in the region and his position in the elite of the time.

Today, his memory is preserved through these historical buildings and his contribution to maintaining political balance during a crucial moment in Romania’s history.

What Is a Regency?

A regency is a temporary form of government established when a monarch is unable to rule due to reasons such as minority, incapacity, or absence. In Romania, the Regency of 1927–1930 was instituted after the death of King Ferdinand I, as the heir to the throne, King Michael I, was still a minor. The Regency, composed of Prince Nicholas, Patriarch Miron Cristea, and Gheorghe Buzdugan (later replaced by Constantin Sărățeanu), was tasked with exercising royal prerogatives, ensuring the stability of the state, and upholding the Constitution until the king reached the age of majority.