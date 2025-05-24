Former Bacău Police Officer Detained Preventively for Blackmail and Violence Against a Woman

On May 22nd of this year, a 50-year-old woman reported to the Bacău police that a former police officer from the Bacău County Police Inspectorate had demanded €10,000 from her in exchange for not publishing compromising photos of her on social media.

The victim also stated that the man had physically assaulted her on multiple occasions. Following investigations by the Bacău Criminal Investigation Bureau, the man was caught in the act and stopped and restrained in traffic immediately after receiving the demanded sum.

He was taken to the police station for questioning, and criminal cases were opened against him for blackmail and assault or other acts of violence.

Subsequently, on May 24th, the man was presented to the court, which ordered his preventive detention for 30 days.

Investigations continue under the supervision of prosecutors to establish the full circumstances of the case.