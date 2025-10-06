Dulhac Faces the Third German Wave

The personal prestige earned by Bacău boxer Dragoș Dulhac through his performances in Italy and Hungary has caught the attention of promoters in Germany—where veteran boxing enjoys remarkable popularity. Thus, the Romanian champion was set to face a formidable opponent, Jürgen Grabosch, in a gala scheduled for August.

But fate had other plans. The German suffered an injury, and his place was quickly taken by fellow countryman Kai Pieper, a Las Vegas laureate, for a bout held in mid-September in Rochester, UK.

Defying all odds, Dulhac won the fight in just two rounds. Almost immediately, a new and even greater challenge emerged: Rafal Kwiatkowski, the German-Polish fighter, whom he will face on Saturday, October 11, in Vilseck, Germany—a town near Nuremberg. The fight will be for the unified WBF–LBF–AMB titles, among the few belts missing from Dulhac’s collection. Winning them would effectively make him the undisputed world champion in Master Boxing.

The Most Dangerous Opponent Yet

Born in Poland but raised in Germany since the age of 11, Rafal Kwiatkowski combines the fury of youth with the composure of a seasoned athlete—much like Dulhac himself. Known for his aggressive openings, Kwiatkowski launches into attack within seconds of the first bell. His solid technique and exceptional stamina allow him to keep up a relentless pace, often overwhelming opponents with sheer pressure.

He comes into this fight on a winning streak and is considered the favorite, especially since he will be boxing on home soil. Moreover, Kwiatkowski is fully aware of Dulhac’s potential and will likely try to exploit the fact that the Romanian fought just a month ago against Pieper—a fight that capped off an intense summer of training.

Normally, such a short turnaround might raise concerns about Dulhac’s physical recovery (and bettors have taken note), but those who know him understand that boxing is not just a sport for him—it’s a way of life. Dragoș Dulhac lives like a champion every single day, always ready to step into the ring.

Everything points to a fiery, high-voltage clash between two confident champions.

The Winning Team

For this bout, Dulhac has trained under Gabriel Șova, Valentin Bârgăoanu, and Ciprian Tomiță—his trusted team of coaches at Master Boxing, the global brand he helped expand into Romania.

Just as crucial are his sponsors, who stand firmly behind him. As stated on the official Master Boxing website:

“NONE OF THIS WOULD BE POSSIBLE WITHOUT THE PEOPLE WHO BELIEVE IN HIM.

Dragoș Dulhac is supported by elite partners who invest not only in sport—but in human value, performance, and great dreams: 🔹 Noblesse Group – a respected name in business, a trusted pillar in supporting Romanian professional sports, and a constant presence in defining moments. 🔹 Venus Luxury Brands by Crys – a brand that blends luxury with passion, led by a visionary woman who believes in the real power of perseverance and success earned with integrity. 🔹 Trinity Contractors – a strong company with deep roots and clear principles: hard work, integrity, and commitment. A reliable partner on the road to excellence. These partners provide more than financial support—they offer trust, stability, and courage. They are an essential part of the champion’s team. They are the fuel behind a legend in the making.”

Coaches, sponsors, and thousands of fans from Bacău who admire him both in and out of the ring—together, they form Dragoș Dulhac’s invincible team.

Go, Dragoș! Go, Bacău! Go, Romania!