Car Driving in Wrong Direction on A7 Highway Sparks Outrage!

A shocking video that recently surfaced on social media has caused a wave of furious reactions! The footage shows a car driving in the wrong direction on the A7 Highway – the bypass of Bacău city! Drivers who witnessed the terrifying scene were stunned by the recklessness of the person behind the wheel.

Police were immediately put on high alert, and the Public Relations Department of the Bacău County Police Inspectorate issued an official statement: „At present, traffic police officers from Bacău are conducting investigations to identify and locate the driver. Legal measures will be taken without delay.”

Social media users were quick to express their outrage and fear regarding this reckless behavior. „This is unimaginable! It could have caused a major tragedy!” one user commented. „I’m scared to drive on the highway after seeing this!” another added.

So far, authorities have not been able to identify the irresponsible driver, but harsh penalties, including the suspension of their driver’s license, are not ruled out. The question on everyone’s mind remains: How was such an incident possible on one of the country’s busiest highways?