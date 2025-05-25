Bacău Hosts Elite Cycling Event: “Tour of the Hills 2025” Brings Together Sport, Prestige, and Community

This week, Bacău County became the center of a major sporting event with the 2025 edition of the “Tour of the Hills” cycling race. This year’s event gained international prominence by hosting the 2025 Balkan Road Championships as well as the first stage of the National Cycling Cup. Under this expanded umbrella, the city and county transformed into the regional capital of cycling for several days.

Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț, President of the Bacău County Council, attended several key moments during the competition and noted that this edition confirmed the “enormous potential Bacău has in attracting top athletes and cycling enthusiasts from across the Balkan region.”

“I had the joy and the distinct honor to attend, this week, some important moments of the beautiful Bacău competition – the Tour of the Hills – an event that grows in scale, value, and prestige every year, contributing to the promotion of sport and our county both nationally and internationally,” she said.

An Edition with International Reach

The 2025 edition brought well-deserved recognition: inclusion in the calendar of the Balkan Road Championships and the National Cycling Cup, confirming its status as a top-tier event. Alongside elite athletes, juniors, amateurs, and cyclists from all over the country and abroad participated, fostering a spirit of fair play and community.

“With its diverse categories – juniors, amateurs, professional athletes, locals, and international guests – the ‘Tour of the Hills’ becomes a meeting place between generations, cultures, and experiences,” emphasized the County Council President.

Institutional Support and Strong Partnerships

The Bacău County Council remained a key partner in organizing the event this year as well. Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț highlighted the institution’s ongoing commitment to supporting both elite and grassroots sports and reaffirmed dedication to developing local sports infrastructure and projects.

The event would not have been possible without the dedication of organizers, volunteers, local partners, and the public safety institutions – Bacău Police and Gendarmerie – who ensured safety and smooth running of the competition.

“Every detail was carefully planned, resulting in a European-level competition with a real impact on the image and tourism of Bacău County,” she added.

A Promising Future for Bacău Sports

The event was not only a sporting success but also a celebration of the local community. The enthusiasm of spectators, the presence of international guests, and national media coverage amplified the event’s impact on the county’s image.

“Sport means fair play, education, and a healthy community – and Bacău has all the resources to become a regional hub for major competitions,” concluded the County Council President.

With impeccable organization, firm institutional support, and increasing openness to international competitions, “Tour of the Hills 2025” reaffirmed its status as a clean, energetic, and memorable event. Bacău – as host and initiator – remains firmly on the map as a strategic point for cycling sport in Southeast Europe.