Bacău County Emergency Hospital Enters a New Digital Era – Over 5 Million Lei Contract Signed by Bacău County Council

The Bacău County Emergency Hospital is set to undergo full digital transformation following the launch of a major modernization project announced today by Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț, President of the Bacău County Council. The funding agreement, previously approved by the Ministry of Health, has now been formalized—marking a crucial step toward the digitalization of both medical services and IT infrastructure.

The total value of the project is 5,289,669 lei, of which 83%—amounting to 4,408,057.50 lei—will be financed through non-reimbursable funds under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

“The digital transformation of Bacău County Emergency Hospital is vital for improving healthcare quality and ensuring patient safety. We will upgrade hardware infrastructure, implement state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions, and fully digitalize bedside medical activity,” said Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț.

Key components of the project include:

Modern Communication Networks: The hospital’s IT infrastructure will be upgraded and expanded, allowing for faster flow of medical information, elimination of paper-based documents, and reduced waiting times.

Enhanced Digital Security: Advanced access control systems and audit tools will be implemented to safeguard patient data.

Complete Bedside Digitalization: Medical staff will enter all patient data directly into the system using secure, user-friendly mobile applications compatible with iOS and Android.

Reduced Human Error: Barcode scanning of patient wristbands and medications will ensure accurate tracking of treatments and procedures.

Integration with the National Medicines Verification System (SNVM): The hospital will be able to verify and decommission serialized medicines, in compliance with national regulations.

Interoperability: All IT systems will be interconnected, enabling centralized, rapid access to patients’ medical histories to support informed clinical decisions.

Patients and medical personnel can expect clear benefits:

✔️ Shorter waiting times

✔️ Quick access to medical history

✔️ Increased safety of treatments

✔️ Improved healthcare efficiency

“This investment is not just about technological upgrades—it’s about showing respect for patients and supporting medical staff. Digitalization ensures safer, faster, and more efficient healthcare services,” the Bacău County Council President emphasized.