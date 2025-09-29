Bacău County Council Urges Transport Operators to Ensure Student Safety and Improve Public Transport Services

The President of Bacău County Council, Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț, issued a strong message to local transport operators, stressing the importance of complying with legal obligations and adapting services to the needs of residents.

According to the Council, regular working meetings are held with transport companies to address key issues such as real-time data transmission to the IDEAL PASS monitoring system, improving service quality, adjusting fares in line with legislation and the economic context, and ensuring the safety of students as the new school year begins.

Breahnă-Pravăț emphasized that operators must provide not only student travel passes but also safe transport to and from schools. Parents are encouraged to report cases where their children are denied transport so that the County Council can promptly verify the situation, impose sanctions, and notify the County School Inspectorate, which reimburses travel passes only when legal obligations are met.

The Council President underlined that ensuring quality and safe services for students requires shared responsibility: “institutions, operators, and parents must each play their part so that children benefit from free, reliable, and safe transport.”