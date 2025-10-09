Andreea Negru Appointed as New Prefect, Pledges Modern and Transparent Governance

A new chapter begins for the county administration as Andreea Negru officially took office as prefect late last week. Her appointment, backed by the USR party, was marked by an energetic and determined speech during the investiture ceremony. “It is both an honor and a great responsibility,” Negru said, vowing to bring a more modern, citizen-oriented approach to local governance.

In her first interview as prefect, granted to Deșteptarea, Negru emphasized that the current political climate demands renewed efforts to rebuild public trust in state institutions. “People’s confidence in the system has been shaken for too long,” she noted. “My goal is to make institutions more open, efficient, and focused on citizens’ real needs.”

The new prefect identified bureaucracy as one of the main sources of frustration for Romanians interacting with public administration. “The maze of paperwork discourages citizens and weakens their trust. Through digitalization, simpler procedures, and clearer communication, we can change both the perception and the actual experience of dealing with the state,” she said.

Negru also addressed gender representation in leadership, noting that few women have held the position of prefect in the county’s history. “Decision-making structures should reflect the diversity of the communities they serve,” she stated. “When women, young people, or those from rural and vulnerable backgrounds are involved, decisions are fairer and more grounded in reality.”

She acknowledged that public reactions to female leaders are not always positive but insisted that this must not discourage women from taking leadership roles. “Progress doesn’t happen overnight, but every step counts,” Negru added.

Coming from a background in journalism, Negru becomes the third person from the media field to assume the prefect’s position. Asked about her relationship with the press, she promised openness and fairness: “I want a transparent and respectful relationship with journalists, built on mutual trust. I don’t seek favoritism—just objective understanding.”

One of Negru’s central goals as prefect is to restore faith in public institutions. “It’s time to make the relationship between the state and the citizen simpler and more human,” she said. “Transparency, digitalization, and efficiency must become standard practice, not exceptions.”

She also expressed her intention to continue the valuable projects started by her predecessors. Among them, she highlighted the modernization of the Administrative Palace—a historic landmark and a crucial infrastructure project funded through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

“The restoration of the Administrative Palace will not only improve working conditions for employees but also enhance the citizens’ experience in dealing with county institutions,” Negru explained. “Moreover, it will preserve an essential part of our historical and architectural heritage.”

Looking ahead, the new prefect called for unity and cooperation among local institutions. “We will be partners in the service of citizens,” she affirmed. “This is the spirit in which I hope to collaborate with the City Hall, the County Council, and all other public bodies—to deliver real results for the community.”