Accident Caused by a Wasp. Female Driver Hospitalized

An unusual traffic incident occurred on National Road 2 – E85, in the commune of Itești, Bacău County, where an insect – likely a wasp – was enough to cause a car accident.

According to information provided by officers from the Bacău Road Police Service, the accident was reported on June 25. A 32-year-old woman from Neamț County, who was driving a van from Bacău towards Roman, reportedly panicked when an insect entered the vehicle’s cabin. Losing control of the steering, the vehicle veered off the road and struck a culvert on the roadside.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for medical care. A breathalyzer test confirmed that she had not consumed alcohol.

Police have opened a criminal case for bodily injury by negligence and are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

Representatives of the Traffic Police are warning about the dangers of any distractions while driving — even seemingly trivial ones, such as an insect entering the vehicle’s interior.