A13 Brașov–Bacău Motorway: Geotechnical Drilling Begins in the Mountainous Area

The National Road Investment Company (CNIR) has announced the start of geotechnical drilling works in the mountainous section of the future A13 Brașov–Bacău Motorway, specifically between kilometers 92 and 124.

The contractor responsible for the feasibility study is currently deployed on-site with six drilling rigs, having already completed approximately 11,000 linear meters — about one-third of the total estimated volume. CNIR representatives recently visited the area and confirmed proper mobilization across the counties of Brașov, Covasna, and Bacău.

At present, one drilling rig is operating near the locality of Brețcu (Covasna County), while the other five are located in Bacău County, in the vicinity of Poiana Sărată, Hârja, Nicorești, Bogdănești, and Dumbrava.

The A13 Brașov–Bacău Motorway is set to become a vital connection between Transylvania and Moldova, linking to the future Sibiu–Făgăraș–Brașov Motorway via a high-speed interchange near Codlea in the west, and to the Moldova Motorway (A7) near the town of Răcăciuni in the east.

The contract for the feasibility study is valued at 81 million lei, with an execution period of 24 months.