Wages in Romania’s North-East remain below national average; Iași and Bacău lead region

Average salaries in Romania’s North-East region remained below the national level in January 2026, although notable differences persist between counties and economic sectors, according to data published by InfoSTAT.

The national average gross salary stood at about 9,220 lei, while all six counties in the region recorded lower levels. Iași ranked first regionally with an average gross salary of 8,868 lei, followed by Bacău with 7,632 lei. Neamț reported 7,360 lei, Suceava 6,951 lei, Vaslui 6,898 lei, and Botoșani 6,863 lei.

Despite placing second in the regional ranking, Bacău’s average salary remains about 1,588 lei below the national average, reflecting the broader economic gap between Moldova and other regions of Romania.

Sectoral data show that the highest wages in Bacău were recorded in agriculture, forestry and fishing, with an average gross salary of 8,380 lei. In industry and construction, the average stood at 7,061 lei, while the services sector reported an average gross salary of 7,922 lei, placing the county second in the region after Iași.

Overall, the data indicate that the North-East region continues to be among the lowest-paid areas in Romania, with even the better-performing counties remaining below the national wage average.