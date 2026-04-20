Volunteers plant trees near Comănești in reforestation effort

Dozens of volunteers took part in a reforestation action on the hills near the town of Comănești, in the Trotuș Valley area, planting numerous saplings in an effort to restore forested land.

The initiative was organized with the participation of members and supporters of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) – Bacău branch, who worked alongside volunteers to plant young trees on the slopes surrounding the area. The action aimed both to help restore the local forest fund and to raise awareness about community responsibility toward environmental protection.

Among those present were AUR deputy Diana Enache and environmental activist Tiberiu Boșutar, known for his involvement in forest protection campaigns and for promoting the legislative initiative known as the “Forest Law”.

Participants emphasized the importance of civic involvement in environmental projects, noting that tree-planting initiatives contribute not only to reforestation but also to strengthening community engagement.

Organizers said the event is part of a broader series of local initiatives focused on environmental protection and community participation, highlighting the crucial role forests play in maintaining the natural balance of the Trotuș Valley region.