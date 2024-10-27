Tragedy on DN2-E85: One Life Lost, Two Seriously Injured

A devastating accident on DN2-E85, just outside Sascut toward Adjud, has claimed one life and left two other people critically injured. The tragedy struck when a driver lost control of the car, sending it careening into a roadside ditch and turning a routine journey into a nightmare.

Shock and tears at the scene! Emergency responders arrived quickly, only to find a chilling scene: one passenger with fatal injuries and two others severely hurt, requiring immediate medical attention. Police managed traffic on a single lane to allow emergency teams to carry out their duties and investigate the causes of this tragic incident.

Distraught family members and witnesses are struggling to comprehend the accident’s cause. Meanwhile, an investigation team from the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police has launched a detailed inquiry to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

While new details may emerge regarding the causes of this tragedy, one fact is undeniable: a family mourns a lost loved one, and others anxiously await updates on the injured.

Official Statement from IPJ Bacău

On October 26, a 56-year-old driver from Neamț County, traveling in the Adjud-Bacău direction, veered into the opposite lane, left the road, and overturned. The crash left the driver and a 49-year-old woman from Neamț County injured, while a 66-year-old woman tragically lost her life.

Investigations are ongoing, with a criminal case opened for manslaughter and bodily harm due to negligence.