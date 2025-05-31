Three People Detained and One Placed Under Judicial Supervision for High-Risk Drug Trafficking Following a DIICOT Bacău Operation

Prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) – Bacău Territorial Service have ordered the detention of three individuals and the placement under judicial supervision of a fourth suspect, aged between 17 and 46, for the offense of high-risk drug trafficking.

In addition, the 24- and 46-year-old suspects are also charged with unauthorized possession of high-risk drugs for personal use and unauthorized operations involving substances likely to have psychoactive effects.

According to investigators, between November 2024 and May 2025, the suspects procured, possessed, mediated, and sold prohibited substances in the counties of Bacău and Galați. The drugs included MDMB-4en-PINACA, ADB-BUTINACA, and 3-CMC (commonly known as „crystal”), sold at prices ranging from 100 to 300 lei. In November 2024, one of the suspects, aged 46, sold psychoactive substances in the form of herbal fragments within the city of Tecuci.

Following home searches, investigators found and seized:

96 aluminum foils containing MDMB-BUTINACA

Quantities of crystalline substances (3-CMC and 2-MMC)

High-precision scales, grinders, and various tools used for drug preparation and consumption

Sums of money in both lei and euros

Several swords and other items of evidentiary value

The prohibited substances were seized as part of the evidentiary process.

Today, prosecutors submitted a request to the judge of rights and freedoms at the Bacău Tribunal to place the three detained suspects in pre-trial custody for a period of 30 days.

The judicial actions were carried out in cooperation with the Bacău Organized Crime Brigade and with the support of the Bacău Mobile Gendarmerie Group.

It is important to note that throughout the criminal proceedings, all suspects benefit from the presumption of innocence and all legal rights and procedural guarantees.