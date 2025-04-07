The Ministry of Education and Research, in partnership with the Body of Expert and Licensed Accountants of Romania (CECCAR), is organizing the third edition of the Financial-Accounting Culture and Education Competition.

The competition is aimed at 11th-grade students enrolled in the Technological stream, Services profile, specializing as Technicians in Economic Activities. It plays an important role in shaping future professionals capable of meeting tomorrow’s challenges. In Bacău, the county-level phase of the competition is scheduled to take place on April 15, with the support of the Bacău County School Inspectorate.

The competition serves as a platform for testing knowledge, while also offering students a valuable opportunity to understand the importance of financial-accounting education and its role in building a sustainable economy. Participants are introduced to a world of innovation and financial responsibility, where technology plays a key role.

„Prioritizing education for future generations of accounting professionals is essential for CECCAR. The competition gives students the chance to get acquainted with advanced technologies specific to the financial-accounting sector, thus preparing them for careers aligned with new digital realities.

These initiatives highlight CECCAR’s commitment to training new talent in accounting, thereby contributing to our country’s financial stability and sustainability. Students have the opportunity to test their knowledge, enhance their skills and competencies, and prepare for a career in a future-ready field, in a world where technology is constantly redefining the rules of the game,” stated Elena-Ecaterina Chivu, President of CECCAR’s Superior Council.

Eligible high schools are encouraged to motivate their students to take on the challenge of this competition — an experience that not only showcases their knowledge but also offers them new perspectives and a solid foundation for a successful career in the financial-accounting field.

The competition will proceed to a national phase, where the top two students from each county-level round will qualify.

As in previous editions, CECCAR will reward excellence by offering cash prizes to the winners at both the county and national levels. Additionally, the national winners of the accounting “Olympiad” will receive vouchers for free registration to CECCAR’s entrance exam.

Further details about the competition are available on the official website – https://olimpiada.ceccar.ro

Good luck to all participants!