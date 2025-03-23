The Order on the Ballot Papers Has Been Set. Who Are the 11 Presidential Candidates?

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has officially announced the order in which this year’s presidential candidates will appear on the ballot papers. According to current legislation, the order was determined by a random draw.

The official list of candidates for the position of President of Romania, in the order resulting from the draw, is as follows:

George-Nicolae Simion – Alliance for the Union of Romanians

George-Crin-Laurențiu Antonescu – Electoral Alliance Romania Forward

Elena-Valerica Lasconi – Save Romania Union

Cristian-Vasile Terheș – Romanian National Conservative Party

Marcela-Lavinia Sandru – Humanist Social Liberal Party

Victor-Viorel Ponta – Independent candidate

Sebastian-Constantin Populescu – New Romania Party

Silviu Predoiu – National Action League Party

John-Ion Banu-Muscel – Independent candidate

Petru-Daniel Funeriu – Independent candidate

Nicuşor-Daniel Dan – Independent candidate

The Central Electoral Bureau specified that the official report regarding the establishment of this order will be available on the institution’s official website after publication.