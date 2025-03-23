The Order on the Ballot Papers Has Been Set. Who Are the 11 Presidential Candidates?

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has officially announced the order in which this year’s presidential candidates will appear on the ballot papers. According to current legislation, the order was determined by a random draw.
The official list of candidates for the position of President of Romania, in the order resulting from the draw, is as follows:
-
George-Nicolae Simion – Alliance for the Union of Romanians
-
George-Crin-Laurențiu Antonescu – Electoral Alliance Romania Forward
-
Elena-Valerica Lasconi – Save Romania Union
-
Cristian-Vasile Terheș – Romanian National Conservative Party
-
Marcela-Lavinia Sandru – Humanist Social Liberal Party
-
Victor-Viorel Ponta – Independent candidate
-
Sebastian-Constantin Populescu – New Romania Party
-
Silviu Predoiu – National Action League Party
-
John-Ion Banu-Muscel – Independent candidate
-
Petru-Daniel Funeriu – Independent candidate
-
Nicuşor-Daniel Dan – Independent candidate
The Central Electoral Bureau specified that the official report regarding the establishment of this order will be available on the institution’s official website after publication.