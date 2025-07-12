The Match of All Matches for Dragoș Dulhac in Munich!

August 29 will mark the day when Bacău-born professional champion Dragoș Dulhac will face the toughest and most important fight of his career in Munich. A bout for the unified belts of the World Boxing Foundation (WBF), the Association of Master Boxing (AMB), and the Legends Boxing Foundation (LBF).

Undefeated across multiple versions of professional boxing, Dragoș Dulhac has become a prime target for promoters organizing galas under the Master Boxing system. Until now, our champion has defended his professional belts with clarity and confidence, but this time he’s up against a truly worthy opponent who mirrors his own style: Germany’s Jurgen Grabosch.

With an impressive amateur background — multiple-time national champion, Olympic bronze medalist, and European silver medalist — Grabosch stepped away from competitive boxing to become one of Germany’s top personal trainers. At the same time, he continued competing in Masters boxing tournaments, amassing over 200 victories to date!

His fame, though unintended, soared after he survived a terrorist attack while training in a gym in 2011. One of his most successful trainees, Nikki Adler, whom he coached until 2013, dominated the women’s professional boxing scene (in the powerful WBC version) in the super middleweight category from 2013 to 2017. She remains a major figure in women’s professional boxing.

Before that, she was a key member of Germany’s amateur national team, European bronze medalist, and multiple-time national and international champion for her adopted country — though it’s worth noting Nikki Adler was born in Croatia.

Back to Jurgen Grabosch, he continues to train professional athletes at his own club — “Mekong” — in Ulm-Neu, the city he calls home. Like Dragoș Dulhac, Grabosch has lived and breathed boxing. He trains continuously and smartly, maintaining an exceptional physical condition, despite being in his fifties.

In essence, both Grabosch and Dulhac have followed similar paths, with the German spending more time in the amateur scene, where he had an admirable international career. This match will feel like a clash between two positive ions, fiercely repelling each other.

More than just a fight for unified titles, Dragoș Dulhac wants to raise the flag high for Master Boxing — and for Bacău. As always, he will team up with his coach and friend Vasile Palade, and proudly represent his long-time sponsors — Noblesse Group of Companies and Venus Luxury by Criss, as well as his newer partner, Metropolitan Star Auto.

Dragoș Dulhac vs. Jurgen Grabosch – August 29, Munich!

A landmark moment for boxing in Bacău!