Slănic Moldova Wins Third Place at Romania’s “Destination of the Year 2026” Gala

Slănic Moldova secured third place in the Spa Resorts category at the “Destination of the Year 2026” Gala, held at Constanța Casino, one of Romania’s most important tourism industry events.

The gala brought together hundreds of tourism professionals and recognized the country’s most appreciated travel destinations across 12 national categories and five special categories. The Bacău County resort reached the podium in a competition featuring some of Romania’s best-known spa destinations, many of which have recently invested in wellness and treatment infrastructure.

The award confirms the growing popularity and tourism potential of Slănic Moldova, a resort renowned for its mineral springs and balneary treatment facilities. The Spa Resorts category was won by Techirghiol, followed by Borsec, while third place was shared by Slănic Moldova and Călimănești-Căciulata.

The “Destination of the Year” Gala is organized in partnership with Romania’s Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism and is considered the country’s leading tourism promotion project. According to organizers, nearly 450,000 votes were cast in the 2026 edition, with the final ranking determined through a combination of public voting, expert jury evaluation and data from a national sociological survey.

The grand prize of the 2026 edition, the title of “Destination of the Year”, was awarded to Timișoara, recognized for its development as a European urban tourism destination.

By reaching the podium in the Spa Resorts category, Bacău County joins the list of Romania’s nationally awarded tourism regions.

Slănic Moldova is one of Romania’s best-known spa resorts, with a long-standing tradition in health tourism based on its mineral waters and infrastructure dedicated to medical treatments and wellness services.