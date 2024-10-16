Serious Incident at a School in Bacău County: A Student Fell from a Railing and Was Hospitalized!

A serious incident has shaken a quiet community in Bacău County! A 7-year-old student narrowly escaped tragedy after falling from the school railing while playing with a classmate. Although the child was seriously injured, the school administration in Comănești did not deem it necessary to call 112, and now the County School Inspectorate (ISJ) is investigating whether emergency procedures were followed, reports ProTV. The situation is further complicated by a complaint filed by the child’s parents, accusing both the school and the doctors at Bacău Hospital of negligence!

SHOCKING DETAILS FROM THE SCENE!

The incident occurred two weeks ago, during the main recess, when the boy climbed onto the railing and, in a dangerous play, fell! Despite the seriousness of the situation, the school principal seems to downplay the event: „He climbed on the railing while playing, and uncontrolled, probably fell over it,” she stated.

WHY WAS 112 NOT CALLED?

After the fall, the child went back to class on his own and informed the teacher. She called the school nurse, but surprisingly, instead of calling 112 for specialized assistance, the nurse called the boy’s father. Outraged, the father claims: „The nurse should have known that first aid should be provided by a trained professional, not pass the responsibility to me without knowing what injuries the child might have!”

NEGLIGENCE AT THE HOSPITAL TOO?

After picking up his son, the father took him to Bacău Hospital, but this marked the start of another ordeal. The father claims that the doctors were negligent and gave the child a contraindicated painkiller! „He was dehydrated, vomiting continuously for a day and a half. I panicked and decided to leave Bacău, where I saw no improvement!” the angry parent states.

The child’s salvation came only at Iași Hospital, where, according to the family, he received the correct treatment. Several investigations are now underway, both at the School Inspectorate and Bacău County Hospital, to determine if procedures were followed correctly.

INVESTIGATIONS GALORE!

Florentin Radu, the spokesperson for Bacău Hospital, confirmed that a complaint was filed and that a disciplinary committee has been convened to investigate the case. Additionally, the Bacău County School Inspectorate is investigating whether the school administration followed proper safety and emergency procedures.

For now, the child has been discharged from the hospital, but doctors in Iași have advised the parents to closely monitor his condition and return to the hospital immediately if there are any changes in his health.