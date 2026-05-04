Romanian High School Student Qualifies for Three Major International Physics Olympiads After Grueling Exam Marathon

A 10th-grade student from Colegiul Național Gheorghe Vrănceanu has achieved a rare academic performance, qualifying for three major international physics competitions after completing an intense series of national selection exams.

Alexandru-Ioan Jicu, known as Alex, undertook what educators described as an “intellectual marathon” on April 28, beginning in Sibiu with a five-hour selection test for the extended national chemistry team. After just a one-hour break, he continued with another five-hour physics exam, despite already being qualified for the extended senior physics team.

Following the 10-hour effort, Jicu traveled overnight to Vălenii de Munte, where he sat another physics selection test the next morning. During the exam, he received confirmation that he had successfully qualified for the extended chemistry team as well.

In the days that followed, he continued competing in demanding rounds against top students nationwide. The outcome was an uncommon achievement for a student of his age: qualification for the International Physics Olympiad, the European Physics Olympiad and the Asian Physics Olympiad.

Jicu’s broader academic record this year includes participation in national Olympiads in mathematics and biology, a first-place finish in physics and second place in chemistry. He is also set to compete in upcoming national contests in astronomy, astrophysics and earth sciences.

Teachers say his results reflect not only academic ability but also a strategic choice to pursue multiple disciplines simultaneously, defying common advice to specialize early.

His performance highlights a growing trend among high-achieving students who combine interdisciplinary interests with sustained effort, challenging traditional approaches to academic excellence.