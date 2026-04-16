Romanian Gendarme Wins Three World Titles at Isshinryu Karate Championships in Malta

A Romanian gendarme from Bacău has achieved remarkable success on the international stage after winning multiple medals at the Isshinryu Karate World Championship and Malta Open 2026, held between March 26 and 29 in Malta.

Sergeant Major Andrei Mazilu, a member of the Mobile Gendarmerie Group in Bacău, secured seven podium finishes, including three world titles, in one of the most prestigious competitions dedicated to the Isshinryu karate style and Okinawan kobudo.

Mazilu claimed gold medals in the kobudo Bo event at both the World Championship and the Malta Open, and also won gold in the nunchaku discipline, demonstrating his mastery of traditional Okinawan weapons.

His performance was further completed by three silver medals, earned in the kobudo kama and kobudo sai events, as well as a bronze medal in the kobudo sai discipline at the World Championship.

Discipline on and off duty

Outside the competition arena, Mazilu serves as a gendarme responsible for maintaining public order as part of the mobile intervention unit in Bacău. Balancing operational duties with intense training sessions, he combines the discipline of military service with the demands of high-level martial arts.

Mazilu holds a 2nd Dan black belt in Isshinryu karate and 1st Dan in kobudo, the traditional Okinawan martial art that focuses on weapons such as the Bo staff, nunchaku, kama and sai.

Training beyond competition

In addition to competing internationally, Mazilu is also involved in coaching and mentoring young practitioners. As a sports instructor, he shares not only technical knowledge but also the principles of respect, discipline and perseverance that define martial arts.

Representing Romania on the world stage

His success in Malta marks an important moment for Romanian martial arts, with the national flag raised multiple times during the awards ceremonies.

Officials and colleagues praised Mazilu’s achievements, noting that his results are the product of years of dedication, rigorous training and a strong commitment to both his profession and his sport.

For the Bacău gendarme, however, martial arts represent more than competition — they are a lifelong discipline built on self-control, balance and determination.