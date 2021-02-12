Vineri,12 Februarie
13:30 Animal Crackers – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
14:00 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG
15:30 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
16:10 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
Sâmbătă,13 Februarie
Duminică,14 Februarie
Luni,15 Februarie
Marţi,16 Februarie
Miercuri,17 Februarie
Joi,18 Februarie
