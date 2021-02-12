Vineri,12 Februarie
13:30 Animal Crackers – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
13:40 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
14:00 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG
14:20 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
15:50 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
16:10 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:40 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
18:00 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
18:20 The Way Back – Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
18:40 Isn’t It Romantic – Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:00 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

Sâmbătă,13 Februarie
11:00 Animal Crackers – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
11:20 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG
11:40 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
12:00 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
13:00 Isn’t It Romantic – Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
13:20 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
13:50 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
14:20 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:00 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
16:00 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
16:20 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:40 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
18:00 Isn’t It Romantic – Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:10 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
18:30 The Way Back – Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
19:00 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

Duminică,14 Februarie
11:00 Animal Crackers – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
11:20 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG
11:40 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
12:00 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
13:00 Isn’t It Romantic – Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
13:20 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
13:50 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
14:20 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:00 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
16:00 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
16:20 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:40 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
18:00 Isn’t It Romantic – Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
18:10 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
18:30 The Way Back – Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
19:00 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

Luni,15 Februarie
13:30 Animal Crackers – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
13:40 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
14:00 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG
14:20 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
15:50 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
16:10 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:40 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
18:00 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
18:20 The Way Back – Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
18:40 Isn’t It Romantic – Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:00 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

Marţi,16 Februarie
13:30 Animal Crackers – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
13:40 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
14:00 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG
14:20 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
15:50 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
16:10 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:40 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
18:00 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
18:20 The Way Back – Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
18:40 Isn’t It Romantic – Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:00 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

Miercuri,17 Februarie
13:30 Animal Crackers – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
13:40 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
14:00 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG
14:20 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
15:50 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
16:10 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:40 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
18:00 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
18:20 The Way Back – Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
18:40 Isn’t It Romantic – Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:00 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

Joi,18 Februarie
13:30 Animal Crackers – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Normal, AG
13:40 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
14:00 Trolls World Tour – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Muzical, Normal, AG
14:20 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
15:30 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
15:50 Scoob! – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Horror, Mister, Normal, AG
16:10 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AG
16:40 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG
18:00 Motherless Brooklyn – Crimă, Dramă, Mister, Premiera, N15
18:20 The Way Back – Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
18:40 Isn’t It Romantic – Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:00 The Witches – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG

