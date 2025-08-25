President of Bacău County Council, Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț: “Was it really necessary to cut Romania’s Education budget?”

The President of the Bacău County Council, Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț, draws attention to the concerning situation in the educational system, in the context of this year’s baccalaureate exam results.

Although Bacău County ranked on the podium nationally in terms of pass rates, a serious indicator overshadows these results: only 94,000 students registered for the summer 2025 baccalaureate session, the lowest number in at least the last 20 years.

By comparison, more than 119,000 students registered the previous year, meaning that a quarter of the students who started 12th grade in September 2024 did not appear for the graduation exam.

“Regardless of the political positions we hold, we must not forget that schools are the foundation of any society that wants to be considered educated and developed. Each of us must act accordingly, using the tools at our disposal, to encourage and stimulate educational activity!” Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț stated.

The President of Bacău County Council believes that the reduction of the Education budget was ill-timed, given the concerning trends regarding student participation in the baccalaureate exam.