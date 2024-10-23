Panic in Oituz. Three households engulfed in flames!

A nightmare evening in Oituz village! On October 22nd, the quiet of the night was shattered by a devastating fire that ravaged three neighboring households! Huge flames quickly spread across the rooftops and annexes of the homes, causing extensive damage over an area of approximately 300 square meters.

Firefighters to the rescue!

Alerted by terrified locals, the Onești Fire Department’s Intervention Unit promptly arrived with three water and foam fire engines, a SMURD ambulance, and a first response and command vehicle. Battling the firestorm, the firefighters worked at full throttle (literally!) to prevent the flames from spreading to other homes in the area.

Shocking cause: unprotected chimney!

After hours of exhausting work, the crews managed to extinguish the fire with the help of the Oituz Volunteer Emergency Service (SVSU). But how did it all start? Initial investigations suggest that an unprotected chimney, too close to combustible materials, was the spark that ignited this inferno! A simple negligence that could have cost far more!

Firefighters’ recommendations for citizens:

After such a tragedy, Bacău firefighters are sounding the alarm and offering essential advice to prevent similar incidents:

Have your chimneys inspected and cleaned by professionals before and after the cold season;

Make sure chimneys are properly insulated from combustible parts of your home;

In the attic, chimneys must be plastered to prevent dangerous sparks from escaping!

A happy ending, but with tough lessons!

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the fire, but the material damage is considerable. This emergency situation serves as a stark reminder of how important it is to pay attention to fire prevention measures. Is your home protected from such a danger?