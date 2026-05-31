Onești Welcomes Home Nadia Comăneci as Romania Marks 50 Years Since Historic Perfect 10

Fifty years after she changed the course of Olympic gymnastics with the first perfect 10 in history, Nadia Comăneci returned to the Romanian town where her remarkable journey began, receiving an emotional homecoming as celebrations marking the anniversary continue across the country.

The former gymnast, now one of the most recognisable figures in world sport, arrived in Onești on Saturday following two days of commemorative events in Bucharest, where she was honoured at the Palace of Parliament and awarded one of Romania’s highest state distinctions by President Nicușor Dan at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Comăneci’s first stop upon reaching Onești was not the city centre or the sports hall that bears her name, but a newly installed monument at the entrance to the town from Adjud. The symbolic totem, unveiled as part of the „Year of Nadia Comăneci” celebrations, commemorates the 50th anniversary of her historic achievement at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

Surrounded by local officials, sports representatives and admirers, Comăneci spent several moments viewing the monument, which tells the story of a career that inspired generations of athletes and helped place both Onești and Romania firmly on the international sporting map.

The event brought together a number of public figures, including Onești Mayor Adrian Jilcu, Deputy Mayor Claudiu Găburel, Member of the European Parliament Dragoș Benea, and Ingrid Istrate, president of CSM Onești. Comăneci was accompanied by her husband, former Olympic gymnast Bart Conner.

For many of those attending, the occasion carried a deeply personal significance. Some recalled the famous moment on 18 July 1976 when the electronic scoreboard in Montreal displayed „1.00” because it had not been programmed to register the unprecedented score of 10. Others knew the story only through photographs and documentaries. Yet for all, Comăneci remains a symbol of excellence and proof that a child from a provincial town can leave an indelible mark on global sporting history.

The celebrations are set to continue on Sunday with a programme of events dedicated to the former gymnast. Activities at the Nadia Comăneci Sports Hall will include the opening of the exhibition Montreal and Beyond Time, the finals of the Nadia Comăneci – Perfect 10 competition, sports demonstrations, the launch of the first clothing collection bearing her name, an awards ceremony and a press conference.

Later in the day, participants will be invited to follow the „Road to Perfection”, a symbolic route retracing locations associated with Comăneci’s childhood and early training years. The anniversary programme will conclude with the Gala of Champions at CAROM Stadium, broadcast live by Romanian public television, followed by a concert by Romanian singer Loredana Groza.

Half a century after the perfect score that captivated the world, Onești is celebrating more than a sporting achievement. It is honouring a story that transcended national borders and generations — one that began in a small town in eastern Romania and became part of the enduring history of world sport.

For a few days at least, Onești has once again become the place where perfection feels at home.