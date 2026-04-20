One dead after house fire in Bacău County; firefighters respond to two separate incidents

Firefighters from the Bacău County Inspectorate for Emergency Situations intervened on Saturday, April 18, to extinguish two house fires in the county, one of which resulted in a fatality.

The first fire was reported at around 02:45 a.m. in a single-story house in the village of Pârâul Boghii, Pârjărești commune. Two fire engines and a SMURD ambulance from the Onești Fire Department, assisted by the local Volunteer Service for Emergency Situations, were dispatched to the scene. The blaze destroyed the roof of the house and a nearby annex over an area of about 100 square meters, along with several household items. Firefighters said the likely cause was embers or sparks from heating sources left unattended.

A second fire was reported later that morning, at about 07:42 a.m., in the village of Gura Văii. Fire crews managed to contain the blaze, which damaged goods in one room of the house. Inside the building, responders found an unconscious woman. A medical team from the Bacău County Ambulance Service confirmed her death at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate the second fire was likely caused by the use of open flames inside enclosed spaces.