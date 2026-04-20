Missing elderly woman found safe by police in Bacău County

A 75-year-old woman from Săucești commune who had gone missing from her home was found by police and safely returned to her family.

According to police, the woman left her residence on the evening of April 16, around 7:00 p.m., prompting relatives to report her disappearance.

Officers from the Săucești Police Station immediately launched search efforts and located the woman the following morning, April 17, on a field in the nearby commune of Filipești.

Police checked her health condition and found that she was in good state before transporting her safely back home. Authorities said the reunion with her family was an emotional moment, highlighting the importance of rapid intervention in such cases.