March for Life 2025 in Bacău and Buhuși: „Every Person Matters”

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, the March for Life 2025 will take place in the city of Bacău and the town of Buhuși under the slogan „Every Person Matters.” The event is organized by ASCOR – Bacău Branch, with the support of Orthodox parishes from the Bacău Deanery, aiming to highlight the importance of protecting life and supporting women facing pregnancy crises.

March for Life in Bacău

In Bacău, the march will begin at 4:00 PM, following two routes:

Route 1: St. Dumitru Church – Narcisa – Stadium – Tricolor Square

Route 2: Lazaret Church – Cathedral Park – Tricolor Square

Participants from both routes will gather in Tricolor Square, where an artistic performance will take place at 5:00 PM, featuring:

The Professional Folklore Ensemble „Busuiocul”

Father Iulian Mușat

The children’s choir „Anastasia”

Mădălina Petrache and Elena Iordache

March for Life in Buhuși

In Buhuși, the event will start at 12:00 PM, departing from „Holy Resurrection” Church along the route:

Church – City Center – Republic Boulevard – House of Culture.

At 1:00 PM, an artistic performance will be held at „Elisabeta Bostan” House of Culture, featuring:

Riana Maria Asandei

Cosmin Timofte

Raul Râncu

Daria Ciubotaru

The „Trandafirul” Sărata Ensemble

This initiative is part of an annual series of events advocating for the right to life and promoting support for women and families in difficult situations.

The organizers invite the entire community to participate and support this cause, emphasizing that every life matters and deserves protection.