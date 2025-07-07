July – A Month Dedicated to Saving Forgotten Souls: Bacău City Shelter Launches Dog Adoption Campaign

In the context of a nationwide decline in dog adoption rates, the City Hall of Bacău, through its Stray Dog Management Service, is launching the campaign “July – the Month of Promoting Adoptions”, an initiative aimed at drawing attention to the deepening crisis affecting both public and private shelters across Romania.

“This is a wake-up call. While in previous years we managed to facilitate around 200–250 adoptions annually, in 2025 we’ve recorded a dramatic drop in this number,” said Dinu Păncescu, head of the Stray Dog Management Service within Bacău City Hall.

A Systemic National Problem

The decline in adoptions is not an isolated phenomenon. According to data gathered through collaborations with similar services across the country, this trend is widespread. Regardless of a shelter’s legal status—public or private, authorized or informal—the situation remains the same: fewer and fewer people are willing to take responsibility for adopting a dog.

The causes are multiple and complex. The primary factor is a decrease in the standard of living, both in Romania and in Western countries, where many international adoption partnerships were once active. As Dinu Păncescu explains:

“Foreigners, who often have stronger financial literacy than most Romanians, tend to anticipate the long-term costs of maintaining a dog. The result is growing reluctance toward adoption, especially in the case of medium or large-sized dogs.”

Economic Crisis – Dogs Abandoned at Shelter Gates

Domestically, the situation is even more troubling. Growing poverty and economic uncertainty have led to an alarming trend: pet owners voluntarily giving up their animals due to a lack of resources.

“We are contacted daily by people who, in tears, beg us to take in their dogs. This is a silent social tragedy, happening far from the public eye,” Păncescu emphasizes.

The War in Ukraine – Resources Redirected

Another major factor is the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has redirected both public attention and international NGO resources away from Romania and toward crisis areas. Many animal protection organizations that were active in Romania have shifted their operations to Ukraine, where shelter conditions are described as “catastrophic.” As a result, Romanian dogs are no longer a priority in international adoption networks.

Outdated Mentalities – The Cultural Barrier

Perhaps the most deeply rooted issue is cultural and educational. In Romania, people’s perception of dogs is still heavily tied to status and image.

“For many Romanians, a dog has to be purebred—big, branded, and impressive. Unfortunately, the stray dog is still seen as a symbol of poverty,” says Păncescu.

This mindset completely overlooks the vast majority of shelter dogs—mixed breeds without pedigree, but perfectly healthy and affectionate.

Campaign Objectives

The campaign initiated by Bacău City Hall aims to:

Increase the visibility of shelter dogs through posters, online promotion, and public events;

Shift public perception of dog adoption—from a pity-driven act to one of social and emotional responsibility;

Encourage community involvement through partnerships with schools, public institutions, and private companies;

Promote open-profile adoptions, meaning the encouragement of adopting dogs of any size, age, or appearance—not just those deemed “aesthetically acceptable.”

“Every post, every share, every poster placed in a visible spot can mean a life saved. A shelter dog is not a compromise. It’s a double chance: for them, a better life; for you, an unconditional friendship,” concludes Dinu Păncescu.

The campaign will run throughout the month of July. Interested individuals are invited to visit the Public Shelter in Bacău or follow the official City Hall page for details on the adoption process and available dogs.