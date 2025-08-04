July 2025: A Typical Summer for the Current Climate of Central Moldova

The recently concluded month of July 2025 has once again confirmed the increasingly evident effects of climate change in central Moldova, particularly in the Bacău region. With a monthly average temperature of 23.1°C, this year’s „Cuptor” (the traditional Romanian name for the hottest month) aligns with the trend of significantly warmer summers compared to previous decades.

A Hot, Yet Not Extreme, Summer

Out of the 31 days of July:

9 days were classified as summer days (maximum temperatures above 25°C),

18 days were tropical (above 30°C),

2 days reached heatwave thresholds (over 35°C – specifically July 7 and 26).

When compared to the summers between 2021 and 2024, July 2025 was less extreme in terms of temperature spikes. However, the heatwave during the final third of the month, featuring nine consecutive tropical days and oppressively warm nights (minimum temperatures between 17–20°C), reminded residents of the increasing thermal discomfort that has become typical of recent summers.

Large but Manageable Temperature Swings

The first half of the month saw significant daily temperature amplitudes, such as the 20.8°C variation on July 4, which allowed for relatively tolerable conditions. The lowest recorded temperature was 9.7°C on July 2, while the highest peaked at 35.9°C on July 7.

Precipitation Within Normal Limits

With a total of 75.7 mm of rainfall, July’s precipitation levels were close to the climatological average for the region (approximately 81 mm). Rain fell on 10 days, with three major events (July 9, 17, and 29) accounting for two-thirds of the total monthly rainfall. In the absence of extreme weather, this rainfall pattern proved beneficial for agriculture, alleviating drought stress and helping replenish soil moisture reserves, essential for corn and sunflower crops.

A Climate Reality That Outpaces Old Maps

Climate change is also statistically undeniable:

The average July temperature between 1961–1990 was 20.0°C

It rose to 21.8°C during 1991–2020

In July 2025, it reached 23.1°C

These values place Bacău on par with historical averages of southern towns like Buzău. This latitudinal shift in climate highlights the urgent need to update Romania’s climate maps and rethink the paradigms taught in schools or perpetuated in the media.

Awaiting the Final Verdict

August will complete the picture of the 2025 summer season. Until then, the preliminary conclusion drawn by Professor Lucian Șerban is clear:

„We are living in a new climate, and our approach to understanding it must rely on recent data and modern interpretations, not outdated templates inherited from a bygone century.”