Judo / Junior Nationals 2: Giulia Mihai and Mălina Lupu Win Bronze at the Under-18 National Judo Championship

The team coached by Dorin Cruceanu had two podium finishes at the U18 national finals.

Last weekend, Bucharest hosted the Under-18 National Judo Championship for both male and female individual competitions. More than 350 judokas from across the country competed for medals. Once again, CSM Bacău played a key role, with coach Dorin Cruceanu’s delegation securing two bronze medals through Giulia Mihai and Mălina Lupu.

Giulia won the bronze medal match in the 48 kg category, securing a podium finish for the second consecutive year in the Junior 2 category.

Despite being at her first competition at this age level (she is still a Junior 3 competitor), Mălina proved her champion mindset by claiming bronze in the 52 kg category.

“These are two very important results from talented and ambitious athletes, achieved in a special context, without a pre-competition training camp.

For Giulia, this is her second Junior 2 medal, showing consistency in her performances. In Mălina’s case, this is a first, as she is two years younger than her competitors. However, her age disadvantage did not hold her back, nor did the fact that she competed in one of the most challenging weight categories, where she only lost to the reigning champion. I am happy for them and confident that they will continue on an upward trajectory,” said CSM Bacău coach Dorin Cruceanu, who also had words of praise for those who missed the U18 podium in Bucharest.

“Matei Anghel was no less impressive, even though, like Mălina Lupu, he fought in an older age category, as he is still U16. Matei placed seventh out of 46 competitors in the 66 kg category. Ana Lucia Patea and Denisa Chiticaru also finished in seventh place in their respective weight classes. Mădălina Hriscu, Ariana Nichituș, and Victor Ungureanu also had strong performances. Now, we focus on preparing for the U21 National Championship.”