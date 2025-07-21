His Eminence Archbishop Ioachim Awarded the Royal Literary Prize for His Contribution to Contemporary Religious Poetry

During a prestigious cultural ceremony held in Bucharest, His Eminence Archbishop Ioachim, Archbishop of Roman and Bacău, was honored with the Royal Literary Prize in recognition of his contribution to the revitalization of spiritual language and the enrichment of contemporary religious poetry.

The award was presented at the 6th edition of the Royal Literary Gala, held in July 2025 under the auspices of the Union of Professional Journalists of Romania, in partnership with Radio Romania 3Net. According to the organizers, the prize was awarded for “a complex body of work that makes a remarkable contribution to the enrichment of religious literature and contemporary poetry.”

The Royal Literary Prizes were established in 2020 by journalist and writer Claudiu Dumitrache, with the support of the Romanian Academy, whose president, academician Ioan-Aurel Pop, symbolically endorses the initiative. This year’s gala also marked the fifth anniversary of the founding of the Royal Literary magazine, which has become a significant platform for dialogue between culture, spirituality, and literature. In previous editions, this award has been presented to prominent figures from both the cultural and ecclesiastical worlds, such as Father Varsanufie of Râmnic, poet Savatie Baștovoi, theologian Sandu Frunză, as well as other writers and journalists known for their ethical and spiritual vocation.

Archbishop Ioachim’s literary work stands out through its deep theological roots, expressed in a language that remains clear and accessible to the contemporary reader. In his poetry, the word becomes prayer, and literary expression – a discreet yet profound extension of his pastoral mission.

The conferral of this award signals not only literary recognition but also affirms that in today’s culture, there remains space for the word that builds, enlightens, and consoles. It is a reaffirmation of the idea that the vocation of service can be expressed not only through liturgy but also through verse, reflection, and essay – as part of a living dialogue between theology and culture.