Football / Romanian Cup: FC Bacău defeats CSM Vaslui 3-1 and advances to the next round

A strong start in the Romanian Cup for second-division side FC Bacău. On Wednesday evening, in the second round of the competition, the team from Bacău claimed a 3-1 away win against third-tier CSM Vaslui, securing qualification to the next stage.

The “Red-and-Whites,” coached by Costel Enache, didn’t have an easy task on the home ground of a team that had previously crushed CSM Bacău with an unbelievable 15-0 win in the opening round.

In fact, Vaslui led 1-0 at halftime after a goal scored in the 3rd minute by Mario Epure. In the second half, taking advantage of their numerical superiority, the visitors turned the game around thanks to goals from Andrei Pavel (47′), Robert Ciobanu (65′), and Daniele Luncașu (90′).

FC Bacău earned the expected qualification and will find out their next opponent on Friday. Until the next Cup match, the team will play their first home game in the Liga 2 championship.

Thus, on Tuesday, August 12, at 6:00 PM, FC Bacău (who today completed a new signing, 27-year-old defender Alexandru Ionuț Vodă from Craiova, most recently at ACS Mediaș 2022) will host Politehnica Iași at their home ground in Ruși Ciutea, in the closing match of the second round of the second tier.