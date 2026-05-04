Firefighters in Bacău Rescue Stranded Cat in Delicate Tree Operation

Firefighters from the Inspectoratul pentru Situații de Urgență al Județului Bacău intervened to rescue a cat trapped in a tree, in an operation that, while routine, carried an emotional undertone.

According to the institution, the responding crew found the frightened animal perched at a height from which it could no longer descend on its own. Rescuers proceeded with caution and patience, using specialized equipment to avoid sudden movements that might have further distressed the feline.

After several tense moments, the cat was safely brought down. The animal was not injured, though visibly exhausted following the ordeal.

The intervention concluded without incident. Representatives of the emergency service emphasized that firefighters’ duties extend beyond extinguishing fires and handling major emergencies, encompassing the rescue of lives in distress—regardless of size.