Fire at Royal Garden. One Person Found Burned Beyond Recognition

In the early hours of April 12, 2025, at around 1:25 a.m., a fire broke out in an annex building belonging to the Royal Garden restaurant, located on Calea Moinești Street in Bacău.

Four fire engines equipped with water and foam, a rapid intervention and command unit, and an ambulance from the County Ambulance Service (SAJ) were dispatched to the scene. The Delgaz Grid operator was also notified. The operation was coordinated by the commander of the Bacău Fire Department.

The fire was eventually contained and extinguished, but tragically, one charred body was discovered inside the building. The remains were taken into the custody of the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

The blaze destroyed a single-story plus attic structure covering approximately 300 square meters, along with the contents inside, as well as an event tent spanning about 100 square meters.

The likely cause of the fire was identified as an electrical short circuit.