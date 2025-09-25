Dedeman Expands Operations into the Republic of Moldova Through Strategic Investment

Dedeman, Romania’s leading retailer of construction materials and home improvement products, fully Romanian-owned, has announced its entry into the Republic of Moldova through a strategic investment aimed at creating jobs, boosting the business environment, and strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

The decision follows a constructive meeting between Dedeman’s management, Prime Minister Dorin Recean, and other officials from the pro-European, reform-oriented government in Chișinău. “The Republic of Moldova is a market with real development potential, demonstrating that it is ready to become part of the European Union. This investment reflects our confidence in the stability and prospects of the local economy, as well as our desire to contribute to community development,” said Dragoș Pavăl, Dedeman’s president.

Through its expansion across the Prut River, Dedeman will bring:

Partnerships with local manufacturers and distributors, generating a multiplier effect on the economy;

European standards of retail and logistics, successfully applied in Romania;

Significant fiscal and social contributions;

Professional training programs and know-how transfer.

Currently, Dedeman operates 64 stores in Romania, with the 65th scheduled to open in Mediaș by the end of the year, and a new store planned for Giurgiu in 2026, achieving presence in every county across the country.

For the Pavăl brothers, expansion into the Republic of Moldova is a natural step due to geographic proximity and historical ties. “Our decision to enter the Moldovan market is not just a business move, but the fulfillment of a long-standing wish. We want to offer our neighbors a modern and accessible shopping experience, meeting the standards our customers in Romania have come to expect,” Dragoș Pavăl emphasized.

The investment also carries symbolic significance, marking the arrival of a successful Romanian entrepreneurial brand in a country asserting its economic maturity and pro-European orientation. “We are coming to the Republic of Moldova not only as investors but as partners of local communities. We genuinely believe in this country’s potential and its European path,” the Dedeman president added.

Dedeman at a Glance:

64 physical stores and an online store

5 logistics centers and own vehicle fleet

Over 110,000 products available

Store sizes ranging from 7,500 to 18,000 sqm

Annual turnover: €2.65 billion

More than 13,500 employees