Complex Cardiovascular Surgeries Successfully Performed at Bacău County Emergency Hospital

Doctors from the Cardiovascular Surgery Unit of Bacău County Emergency Hospital have recently carried out several highly complex surgical procedures, some performed under emergency conditions in life-threatening cases where time was critical.

The most difficult case involved a patient diagnosed with a giant abdominal aortic aneurysm, an extremely severe condition associated with a high risk of fatal complications. Surgeons performed an aorto-aortic bypass together with reimplantation of the inferior mesenteric artery, a highly complex intervention requiring coordination between multiple medical specialties.

During the same period, the medical team also completed several other demanding vascular procedures, including an aortofemoral bypass through a retroperitoneal approach, femoropopliteal bypass extensions and two carotid endarterectomies. These procedures are essential in treating severe carotid artery stenosis and reducing the risk of stroke.

“These interventions could not be postponed. Some patients faced a major risk of amputation, stroke or even death. These are highly complex cardiovascular procedures that required immediate treatment,” said Bogdan Manole Szasz, coordinator of the Cardiovascular Surgery Unit.

According to hospital representatives, the operated patients were between 50 and 80 years old and suffered from multiple associated cardiovascular diseases. Despite the severity of the cases, postoperative recovery was favorable and complication-free. Some patients have already been discharged, while others remain under medical supervision.

Dr. Bogdan Manole Szasz emphasized that the successful outcomes were made possible through teamwork and institutional support for the development of the department.

“I would like to thank the management of Bacău County Emergency Hospital and the Bacău County Council for their involvement in equipping the department and supporting our activity. I also thank Dedeman for its support whenever needed, as well as our colleagues from Anesthesia and Intensive Care — Dr. Georgel Dahnovici, Dr. Bianca Mihai and Dr. Irina Marcu — together with the entire medical staff and operating room personnel. Without this collaboration, such interventions could not be successfully performed,” he said.

Doctors within the Cardiovascular Surgery Unit manage complex cases ranging from acute limb ischemia and ruptured aneurysms to endovascular procedures and arterial bypass surgeries. Specialists also work closely with the Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases “Professor Doctor George I.M. Georgescu” Iași to expand medical services in the field of cardiac pathology.

In turn, Ion-Marius Savin, manager of the hospital, said that the development of specialized medical services allows patients faster access to life-saving treatment without requiring transfers to distant medical centers.

“We continue to invest in and support the development of high-performance medical services because we know that, sometimes, the difference between despair and hope can be a well-prepared medical team and a healthcare system capable of responding in time,” the hospital manager stated.