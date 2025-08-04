Commemorative Event Dedicated to Professor Vasile Adăscăliței in the Village of Ocheni

An emotional commemorative event was held in the village of Ocheni in honor of Professor Vasile Adăscăliței (1929–2007), a distinguished scholar and the founder of the Moldavian school of folklore studies. The gathering marked 18 years since his passing and was a tribute to his legacy, emphasizing gratitude and enduring cultural memory.

On this occasion, the local school was officially named “Prof. Univ. Dr. Vasile Adăscăliței”, and a commemorative bust of the professor was unveiled. The solemn ceremony was officiated by Lecturer Dr. Irina Chirică, the professor’s daughter, and Professor Dr. Adrian Adăscăliței, in the presence of local authorities and numerous guests from academic and cultural fields.

The event opened with the Romanian national anthem, followed by a religious service conducted by priests from the Sascut Deanery, under the guidance of Father Dean Alexandru Grigoraș. During the program, heartfelt speeches were delivered by Irina Chirică and Adrian Adăscăliței. In addition, Ecaterina Trifoi, Vice President of the Association, read a message from Academician Sabina Ispas, Director of the Folklore Institute of the Romanian Academy.

Speakers also included Dr. Lucian Lefter from the Vaslui County Cultural Center; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ioan Dănilă from „Vasile Alecsandri” University of Bacău, who donated a commemorative medal to the Ocheni school and presented a tribute volume coordinated by writer Aurel Brumă from Iași; and Ștefan Negru, a representative of the Bacău Center for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage.

Museum curator Iulian Bucur, co-organizer of the event, highlighted Professor Adăscăliței’s significant contribution to Romania’s ethnographic heritage, particularly through his donation of a painted egg collection to the “Iulian Antonescu” Museum. Thanks to his efforts and those of graphic artist Mihnea Baran, an illustrated calendar was published and commemorative portraits were created.

Further tributes were offered by Prof. Dan Temelie, school director; Prof. Viorica Hodorog, a relative of the professor; and Prof. Milița Damian from Căiuți, all recalling the warmth, intellect, and pedagogical excellence of Vasile Adăscăliței.

Basarabian sculptor Pavel Obreja spoke about the symbolism behind his bronze bust and the artistic techniques used in its creation, emphasizing the refined craftsmanship of the monument.

In closing, Prof. Dr. Cătălin Crimu, President of the “Vasile Pârvan” Cultural Association, presented the scope and objectives of the commemorative project and expressed his gratitude to all collaborators.

The event concluded with a cultural performance by students of the school and the symbolic planting of an oak tree in the schoolyard—an act symbolizing the lasting memory of Professor Adăscăliței within the community’s consciousness.

Following the ceremony, guests took part in a memorial visit to the professor’s native village of Florești, where key sites from his life were honored, including the gravesite of his parents, the house he lived in, the school he attended, and the landscapes he cherished, all marked with descriptive panels.

The event was organized with the support of local authorities, county cultural institutions, and the “Vasile Pârvan” Cultural Association.