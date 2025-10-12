Bacău, the Second County in the North-East Region by Number of Employees

According to data released by the Bacău County Directorate of Statistics, at the end of July the total number of employees in Bacău County reached 127,823, marking a slight decrease compared to June (-88 people, or -0.07%), but a notable increase from the same period in 2024 (+2,035 people, or +1.6%).

Employment by Sector

In Bacău County, 57.4% of employees work in services, 40.0% in industry and construction, and 2.6% in agriculture, forestry, hunting, and fisheries.

Services: 73,317 employees

Industry and construction: 51,192 employees

Agriculture and related activities: 3,314 employees

This distribution confirms the county’s mixed economic profile, where the industrial sector remains a key pillar, but services continue to gain ground — a trend typical of economies undergoing diversification and urbanization.

Regional Comparison

As of the end of July 2025, the North-East Region recorded a total of 671,167 employees, with Bacău accounting for 19% of the regional workforce, ranking second after Iași County, which reported 209,608 employees.

Regional employment breakdown:

Iași – 209,608 employees (31.2% of the regional total)

Bacău – 127,823 (19.0%)

Suceava – 125,654 (18.7%)

Neamț – 94,467 (14.1%)

Botoșani – 63,818 (9.5%)

Vaslui – 59,837 (8.9%)

Thus, Bacău maintains a strong position as one of the main economic centers of the region, with a share nearly equal to Suceava’s and significantly higher than Vaslui and Botoșani.

Trends and Outlook

The slight year-on-year increase in employment indicates a stabilization of the local labor market, following periods of fluctuation driven by restructuring and workforce migration.

However, the county’s heavy reliance on industry and construction (40%) could pose a vulnerability in the face of rapid economic shifts, while the ongoing expansion of the services sector suggests a gradual transition toward a knowledge- and service-based economy, emphasizing education and technology.

With over 127,000 active employees, Bacău continues to strengthen its position as the second-largest economic hub in Romania’s North-East Region, supported by a diversified structure and steady annual growth. Compared to its neighboring counties, Bacău remains competitive and stable in terms of employment, with significant development potential in modern industries and services.