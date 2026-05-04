Bacău Launches “Athletic Park” and Sports Museum on World Youth Day

A new multi-functional sports complex, “Athletic Park,” was officially launched on Saturday, coinciding with World Youth Day, alongside the inauguration of a museum dedicated to the city’s sporting heritage.

The event, held in Bacău, drew a large audience, including local officials and prominent figures from Romanian sport. Speakers highlighted the project’s ambition to set a high standard of excellence and to serve both amateur and elite athletes. The complex was developed by the Bacau County Council in partnership with the Local Council.

Mayor Lucian Stanciu Viziteu described Athletic Park as “both a choice and an invitation for residents to engage in physical activity.” Member of the European Parliament Dragoș Benea emphasized the long-term health benefits of the investment and called the sports museum “a true time capsule” expected to become a major attraction. Former County Council President Valentin Ivancea, under whose mandate construction began, said the project had overcome skepticism to become “a unique multi-functional sports facility.”

Danish architect Flemming Overgaard, who designed the complex, said he was moved to tears upon seeing the completed work, praising the accuracy of its execution and the collaborative spirit of local partners.

Guest of honor Constantina Diță, now president of the Romanian Athletics Federation, said the facility would serve as “a powerful motivation for children to take up sports.” She donated a pair of running shoes from her career to the museum’s “Hall of Champions.”

The museum showcases leading figures in Bacau’s sporting history, including Olympic, world, and European champions such as Doina Melinte, Mihaela Melinte, Relu Auraș, Monica Roșu, Eusebiu Diaconu, Ion Butucaru, Simona Axinte, Constantin Popovici and Florin Grapă, among others.

Melinte, the 1984 Olympic champion, said the development was “a great joy,” noting that Bacau “remains my home.” Auraș, who has coached at six Olympic Games, added that sport remains “a universal messenger,” recalling the pride of standing atop the podium under Romania’s flag.