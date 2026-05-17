Bacău Approves 2026 “Austerity Budget” Focused on Investments and Public Services

The Local Council of Bacău approved the municipality’s 2026 budget following a marathon meeting held on Wednesday, according to Deputy Mayor Leonard Ioan Bulai, who described the financial plan as “an austerity budget” built around two main priorities: continuing ongoing investments and maintaining public services.

According to the local administration, the city budget allocates 641 million lei for operational expenses and 452 million lei for development projects. City officials said the investment funds will support the continuation of Bacău’s modernization process and the completion of as many ongoing projects as possible.

During the same meeting, councilors also approved projects aimed at connecting the Bacău Pneumophthisiology Hospital and the Bacău County Police Inspectorate to the centralized heating system operated by Thermoenergy Group SA. The measure is intended to improve the efficiency of the public heating network.

The investment for the hospital connection is estimated at 1.5 million lei, while the project for the police headquarters is valued at approximately 2 million lei. According to the deputy mayor, 85% of the projects’ value will be financed through the Heating Program of Romania’s Ministry of Development, with the municipality covering the remaining 15% co-financing share.

Local councilors also approved tariffs for the stray dog management service operated by SSPM Bacău, as well as several social programs coordinated by the city’s Social Assistance Directorate. One of the initiatives targets the prevention and treatment of gambling addiction among teenagers and professionals involved in educational and social activities.

Other items on the agenda included updates to the municipality’s public domain inventory, the designation of certain lands for public use and future investments, as well as procedures concerning land and housing sales through pre-emption rights or public auction.

Regarding gambling activities in the city, the Local Council rejected two complaints filed against a previous decision that banned gambling operations in physical venues across the municipality.

Councilors also approved a project aimed at protecting the funerary heritage of the Central Cemetery in Bacău. The initiative seeks to inventory and maintain the graves of local personalities considered important to the community.

Another major project approved during the meeting was the Zonal Urban Development Plan for the area surrounding the Municipal Stadium of Bacău. According to the local administration, the document establishes the urban planning framework for the future stadium area and represents a key step in moving the project forward.