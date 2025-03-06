Athletics: Ramona Verman, the Champion with Spring in Her Eyes and Summer in Her Destiny

The Shock

For CSM Bacău athlete Ramona Verman, spring arrived early this year. Much earlier. It fell on the last weekend of January—right into the sand pit of the „Ioan Soter” Hall in Bucharest. Outside, winter still held its grip, but inside the arena hosting the second stage of the National Indoor Championships for Seniors and U23, the sun’s rays reflected brilliantly off the scoreboard displaying 6.53 meters—Verman’s new personal best in the long jump.

„I was in shock when I saw the result,” admitted the Bacău native. After all, who expects spring in January? A few weeks later, on February 23, spring fully took hold when she was crowned double national champion in the long jump, both in the Senior and U23 categories. Matching her personal best again, Ramona triumphed over the heavy favorite, Alina Rotaru Kotmann, the bronze medalist at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

The Rivalry

Between Ramona and Alina lies a 12-year age gap—and, at the National Indoor Championships final, a 12-centimeter difference in results. True, Rotaru Kotmann was recovering from a muscle injury, but Ramona’s victory was undeniable. „Until Alina’s last jump, my heart was racing because, with her experience and skill, she could have turned the tables at any moment,” said Aura Balaban, Verman’s coach. „Fortunately, that didn’t happen. Ramona stayed on top—where she fully deserved to be.”

The Birthday

Winter has now truly passed, as confirmed by both the competition schedule and the calendar on the wall. For Ramona, March 3 is always marked in red—it’s her birthday. This Monday, she turned 21. „Honestly, I didn’t do anything special,” she said. „I went to university, had a coffee with my friend and clubmate Federica (Apostol, also a double national champion in high jump), and then trained—my first session after a short break.” While she appreciated all her birthday gifts, the best present is one she hopes to earn herself—at the European U23 Championships in Bergen, Norway, in July. „I’ve always dreamed of standing on the podium while my national anthem plays. I haven’t had that moment yet, not even when I won the U20 Balkan title in 2022. If not then, it has to happen in Bergen this year.”

The Regret

Ramona’s indoor season could have continued into March with a debut at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Her early-year performances made her a strong candidate. „We only needed one more international competition to secure the ranking points,” explained her coach. However, Balaban had no regrets: „We never considered the European Seniors. There’s no need to rush. This year is crucial for Ramona.” The athlete herself agreed: „Honestly, I wasn’t ready for the Senior Europeans. No regrets.”

Looking Ahead

Ramona Verman is not one for spontaneity. „I perform well under pressure, but I’m stubborn and impatient,” she admitted. Before competitions, she follows a routine: a walk, a coffee, and watching jump videos for inspiration. Though she never had an idol, she always remembers her first coach, the late Maria Hagimă. „She noticed me when I was seven and gave me her business card. I begged my mom for an hour to call her.” Fourteen years later, the blonde girl discovered by Hagimă is looking ahead—to the European U23 Championships. Coach Balaban believes she can hit 6.65 meters, a mark likely good enough for a medal. With determination, they will overcome all obstacles—financial, logistical, or otherwise. A Scandinavian proverb says, „Last year, summer fell on a Thursday.” Let’s hope for Ramona Verman, summer comes this year between July 17-20 in Bergen.