AFI, the Lost Dog, Recovered with Police Assistance!

The adventure of AFI, a lost Yorkie wandering the streets of Bacău, has come to a happy end after the police stepped in and recovered him from his „new owner.” This film-worthy story captured the attention of the entire city and showcased an impressive collective effort.

Dinu Pancescu, the administrator of the Stray Dog Management Service within Bacău City Hall, expressed his relief that AFI had been found—more accurately, recovered! „It was clear someone had taken him home, and he was no longer on the streets. With the amount of publicity the owner generated, it was impossible for someone not to recognize him!” Pancescu declared.

AFI’s Rescue Mission

After several days of frantic searching and social media posts, things began to fall into place. Ads published in the „Deșteptarea” newspaper sparked the interest of many, but the strategy was clear: put pressure on the „new owner.” It was a bold, yet effective approach, as the result showed!

Everything culminated on Friday evening when a kind-hearted individual contacted the owner, providing the exact location of the dog. The police wasted no time, showing up at 10:00 PM at the doorstep of those who had been keeping AFI captive.

A Happy Ending

When the police knocked on the door, the „owners” had no choice but to give in. And what a surprise! They were calling the dog by his name: AFI!

Without any resistance, they handed over the dog, and the situation was resolved amicably. AFI’s owner is now overjoyed, and the little Yorkie is back in the loving arms of his family.

This case ended on a high note, serving as clear proof that when a whole community rallies together, even the most beloved family members, like AFI, can be safely recovered!