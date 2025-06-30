Aerostar Completes First Routine Maintenance Inspection for a Black Hawk Helicopter in Romania

Aerostar has successfully completed the first-ever Phase Maintenance Inspection (PMI) for a Black Hawk helicopter belonging to Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), marking a national milestone in the maintenance of this type of aircraft. The operation was finalized ahead of schedule, demonstrating the efficiency and expertise of Romania’s local aerospace industry.

As a Lockheed Martin-authorized Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) center, Aerostar becomes a strategic hub for supporting MAI operations, contributing to increased fleet availability and reduced aircraft downtime. Previously, such inspections were carried out at the operators’ bases, requiring additional logistical efforts.

“Aerostar is committed to delivering exceptional services and supporting the development of Romania’s aerospace industry by creating and maintaining highly skilled jobs,” said Alexandru Filip, Aerostar’s General Manager. “Our team’s expertise and dedication to quality enabled us to complete this inspection ahead of schedule, and our collaboration with MAI, Sikorsky, and other regional partners will continue.”

The completion of this first inspection marks a significant milestone for Aerostar, which has already begun work on a second helicopter earlier this month. The MAI fleet is involved in vital missions such as land and sea search and rescue, firefighting, transport, and emergency medical interventions.

“Sikorsky is thrilled with the successful completion of the first Black Hawk maintenance at Aerostar,” said Dr. Dennis Goege, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin Europe. “By reducing aircraft downtime and maximizing operational availability, Aerostar plays an active role in preparing Romanian pilots for their next mission in support of security, public safety, and disaster response.”

The S-70M Black Hawk helicopter, developed by Sikorsky to rigorous military standards, is a versatile platform ideal for long-duration missions at high altitudes — exactly what the MAI requires.

In 2024, Sikorsky signed a new contract to deliver an additional Black Hawk helicopter for Romania’s emergency services and firefighting operations, which will bring the MAI fleet to a total of eight aircraft. The helicopters are manufactured at Lockheed Martin’s PZL Mielec facility in Poland and play a key role in supporting both civil and defense needs across Europe and globally.