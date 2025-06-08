Aerial First Over Bacău: In-Flight Refueling Between a Poseidon and a Pegasus

A remarkable moment recently took place in the skies over Moldova: for the first time in Romania, a Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft was refueled mid-air by a Boeing KC-46A Pegasus — an aircraft specialized in aerial refueling.

The two planes were spotted above Bacău and Comănești in a spectacular, though hard-to-photograph scene due to the sun’s position — directly overhead, at the most unfavorable angle. Nonetheless, aviation enthusiasts were thrilled by the rare sight.

The Boeing P-8A Poseidon is a versatile aircraft primarily used for maritime patrol missions, surveillance, reconnaissance, and anti-submarine warfare. Developed on the airframe of a Boeing 737, the Poseidon is equipped with advanced radar systems and next-generation sensors, serving as a strategic asset for the U.S. Navy and its allies.

In contrast, the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus is an in-flight refueling aircraft derived from the Boeing 767 model. It can transfer fuel to other aircraft mid-flight and also transport personnel, cargo, or medical equipment. It is considered a key component in long-range military aviation operations.

The simultaneous appearance of these two American aircraft in Romanian airspace is yet another sign of the strategic cooperation between Romania and NATO, in a regional context that is constantly evolving.